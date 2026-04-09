Unilever Philippines and the city government of General Trias in Cavite have launched a livelihood partnership aimed at providing additional income opportunities for local residents.

Called GentriAsenso, the community-based skills and livelihood program will benefit a total of 450 individuals, who will receive hands-on skills training, financial literacy workshops, and livelihood starter kits throughout the course of the program.

The initiative was formalized through a signed memorandum of agreement (MOA) between Unilever Philippines and the General Trias City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWD) in March.

“GentriAsenso shows how the private and public sectors can work together to provide better livelihood opportunities for our residents,” Luis “Jon-Jon” A. Ferrer IV, mayor of General Trias City, said in a statement in Filipino.

For Unilever Philippines head of communications, corporate affairs, and sustainability Joseph R. Fabul, the program further strengthens the company’s partnership with the city government.

“Ang goal natin mas maraming skills, mas maraming hanapbuhay, at mas maraming pag-angat [Our goal is to create more skills, more job opportunities, and greater upliftment],” Mr. Fabul said in a statement.

Under the GentriAsenso program, the initiative is anchored on three components — Kaalaman (Educate), Kasanayan (Skills), and Kabuhayan (Livelihood) — and will be rolled out through monthly barangay caravans across the city.

Each cycle will accommodate 75 enrollees, with a target of 450 beneficiaries.

Participants will undergo orientation and hands-on training in hair care, beauty care, and cookery, alongside financial literacy sessions, livelihood starter kits, and post-training support.

The city mayor also committed to provide a P2,000 grant to all graduates as supplementary start-up capital.

Top trainees in each batch will receive cash rewards and have their National Certificate Level II (NCII) assessment fees waived.

General Trias City is home to Unilever’s manufacturing facility, which produces the majority, or 90%, of the company’s locally manufacturing products sold in the country.

The facility, which opened in 2023, also produces select products for export to Southeast Asia, Australia, and North America. — Edg Adrian A. Eva