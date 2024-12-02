The number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases is expected to hit 215,400 by the end of 2024, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

According to the DoH’s report on Sunday, males comprised 94% of the total 132,776 reported cases of People Living with HIV (PLHIV), while females accounted for the remaining 6%, or 7,876 cases.

By age distribution, the DoH reported 471 cases among individuals under 15 years old, comprising less than 1% of the total cases. A total of 41,219 cases (30%) were reported among those aged 15 to 24 years.

The highest number of cases, 69,808 (50%), occurred in individuals aged 25 to 34, with 24,478 cases (18%) in the 35 to 49 age group, and 3,610 cases (3%) in those aged 50 and older.

DoH Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa called for collective action to combat the rising HIV cases during the official launch of the DOH’s “Undetectable = Untransmittable Campaign” on the 2024 Philippine World AIDS Day held on Sunday.

The campaign aims to reduce the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) while raising awareness about prevention, testing, and treatment options.

“We have 50 new cases of HIV everyday (as of Q3 of 2024). We want the whole of society to help us with this rising tide of HIV cases in our youth. This is a disease that we can detect, and we can help people living with HIV have a normal life. No one should die of AIDS,” Mr. Herbosa said.

If no interventions were made, the AIDS Epidemic Model warns that the country’s PLHIV cases will spike to around 448,000 by 2030.

“Early detection is key to managing the virus and improving health outcomes. Practice safe sex, regularly undergo HIV testing, and encourage all your peers to do the same,” Mr. Herbosa said.

As of September 2024, DoH reported 61% of estimated PLHIV cases, or 131,335 individuals, have been diagnosed and are alive. Of these, 88,544 (67%) are on Antiretroviral Therapy, with 39,003 (44%) tested for viral load in the past 12 months.

Among those tested, 34,252 (88%) achieved viral suppression, meaning the virus is effectively undetectable in their bodies. — Edg Adrian A. Eva