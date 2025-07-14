HP, a global technology company, launched a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions on Friday, promising user-friendly and efficient tools to help more Filipino employees, especially those in hybrid setups, adapt with ease.

During the HP Day 2025 event, AI-powered personal computers (PCs) and laptops were among the key highlights. These devices are optimized for improved performance and longer battery life, equipped with edge AI capabilities through dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), developed in partnership with global leading chipmakers Intel and AMD.

“The main objective has been to really optimize [HP PC] performance, improve collaboration tools, and enhance battery life,” Ida Evina Ong-Co, Managing Director of HP Philippines said in an interview.

“It will be more applicable, more user-friendly, and more focused on emphasizing and enhancing the user experience,” she added.

Common work applications such as Zoom, Adobe, and Windows programs will be more optimized, making them well-suited for hybrid work setups, Ms. Co said.

For better video conferencing output, HP also teases its Poly devices, which come with AI-powered features like auto-framing and noise suppression, instead of relying solely on video conferencing apps for these enhancements.

Eligible HP devices will also soon come with a built-in AI assistant called HP AI Companion. It is designed to work seamlessly within the device, allowing users to access their computer’s library directly and avoid the need to switch between separate AI applications. – Edg Adrian A. Eva