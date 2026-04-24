Giant tech company Google LLC said Gen Z is the heaviest user of its Search platform globally, including in the Philippines, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which it noted has transformed search into an intelligent partner.

​Of the 5 trillion annual searches globally, the company said signed-in users aged 18 to 24 generate more daily queries than any other age group, making Gen Z the most active group on Google Search.

This is driven by the group being AI-native users who resonate strongly with Google Search’s AI-integrated features, such as AI Mode and Search Live, which allow for a faster, more natural, and more intuitive way of finding information through text, voice, and visual search.

​Powered by Google’s most advanced multi-modal reasoning model, Gemini 3.1, Search can now have intuitive, back-and-forth conversations to understand complex and highly nuanced intent.

“They are no longer just entering keywords; they are researching, planning, brainstorming, and even having conversations with Search,” Google said.

A majority of Gen Z, or 89%, use Google Search daily to make better decisions, such as finding good deals for upcoming travel, exploring the latest trends, and conducting deeper research on brands for smarter purchasing decisions, it said.

Gen Z also uses Search not only for information but also as part of their daily digital and fandom experience, with interactive features, trending insights, and cultural moments shaping how they engage with content.

Google said that Search reflects real-time Gen Z interests through tools like Google Trends and themed experiences tied to popular figures and events. More recently due to their performance at the Coachella 2026 music festival, “BINI Coachella” became one of the top search trends globally because of Filipino Gen Z BINI fans called “Blooms”. — Edg Adrian A. Eva