CHANGAN MOTOR Philippines, Inc. (CMPI), the official distributor of Changan vehicles in the country, presents its “Flex in the City” promo. From Sept. 6 to 30, every purchase of a Changan Alsvin, new CS35 Plus, or CS75 Plus from any authorized Changan dealership or sales outlet entitles customers to choose from among “flex packages.”

Up to P65,000 in discounts can be offered with the Changan Alsvin 1.4L 5MT (with an SRP of P629,000), P70,000 off on the 1.5L 5DCT variant (P689,000), and P80,000 off on the 1.5L 5DCT Platinum variant (P739,000). A discount of P101,000 can be extended on the Changan CS35 Plus 1.4L 7DCT-Lite variant (P999,000), P120,000 off on the 1.4L DCT Hype variant (P1,149,000), P110,000 off on the 1.4L 7DCT Luxe variant (P1,169,000), and P105,000 off (P1,379,000) on the Changan CS75 Plus.

Easy down payment on the Alsvin 1.4L 5MT is at P23,830, P26,030 on the 1.5L 5DCT, and P22,030 on the 1.5L 5DCT Platinum. The CS35 Plus Lite can be had with a P32,230 down payment, the Hype at P31,230, and Luxe at P43,630. The CS75 Plus is available with P77,580 down payment.

Finally, low-amortization plans (with 50% down payment) are available on the Alsvin 1.4L 5MT (P314,500 DP plus P6,174 monthly), 1.5L 5DCT (P344,500 DP plus P6,783 monthly), and 1.5L DCT Platinum (P369,500 plus P7,193 monthly). On the CS35 Plus Lite, it’s P499,500 plus P9,843 monthly, Hype (P574,500 DP plus P11,257 monthly), and Luxe (P584,500 plus P11,654 monthly). The CS75 Plus is available for P689,500 down payment plus P14,160 monthly.

For those opting for the low down payment option, Changan offers these freebies: one-year comprehensive motorcar insurance, three-year LTO registration, chattel mortgage, and tint, floor mats, and seat covers.

For more information, visit a Changan dealer or outlet, or the “Flex in the City” mall tours (Sept. 14 to 20 at the SM Mall of Asia, and Sept. 15 to 17 at the UP Town Center). Follow ChanganPhil on Facebook, or visit www.changanphil.com.