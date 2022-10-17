CAMPI, TMA report 64.2% auto sales hike in Sept.

MEMBER COMPANIES of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) reported a consolidated sales total of 35,282 units last month. This sum represents 64.2% growth versus September 2021’s figure of 21,493.

“The automotive industry continues its growth momentum… driven by the increased demand for new motor vehicles,” said CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez in a release. The two groups have now recorded double-digit growth year-on-year for seven consecutive months.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) led all auto firms in September with sales of 16,138 units — accounting for 45.7% of total vehicles sold. Versus its August 2022 figure (14,720), TMP sales grew by 9.6%. YTD, TMP has sold 124,884 units, representing 50.3% of the industry total. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) ranked second with 4,932 units sold (14% of industry total), growing by 10.9% month on month; YTD total is 35,139.

In third place is Ford Philippines (2,896 units), with 11.6% month-on-month growth. Its YTD total is 16,244. United Asia Automotive Group, which handles the Chery, Foton, and Mutt brands, is in fourth with sales of 2,249 vehicles in September. Completing the top five is Suzuki Philippines, with 1,634 units sold in September (up 14.9% month-on-month). Its YTD total is 14,475.

Noted Atty. Gutierrez, “The automotive industry foresees a continued growth in the latter part of the year, benefitting from the improving economy based on the recent growth forecast of 6.5% this year — attributed to strong domestic demand and continued easing of pandemic restrictions.”

Year to date, CAMPI-TMA member companies have sold 248,154 units — 29.5% more than the same period’s total (191,695) last year. — Kap Maceda Aguila