Unemployment in the time of COVID-19: What’s next?

The current pandemic has brought about uncertainty and disruption at scale – affecting most businesses especially the workforce. Employers and workers are facing risks and challenges that are quite alarming – organizations are laying off employees while others can’t hire fast enough.Unemployment is one of the top concerns for organizationsacross all sectors in this unprecedented time. Leaders are urged to step up and address this issue in order to rebuild their workforce strategy,provide support for displaced workers, and establish business continuity.

Just like any other nation, the labor market in the Philippines is suffering from the decline in economic activity and restrictions on mobility due to COVID-19, resulting to increase in unemployment. Mitigating the impacts of the pandemic on the world of work throughproper policies is important to help both the employers and workers navigate the new normal. But then, these questions remain unanswered in our minds: How is our country responding to the ongoing transformation? What measures are being taken to curb unemployment moving forward?

Viventis Search Asia, in partnership with the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), aims to expound on the current landscape and direction of employment in the country and answer some of the most relevant questions about unemployment in time of COVID-19 through a 2-hour Premium Learning Webinar entitled: Flattening the Unemployment Curve.

Happening on June 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom, the webinar will discuss the applicable insights on how to cope with the employee layoffs, and deep dive into the opportunities and demand from other employers.

The webinar will feature leaders from the government sector, HR industry, and technology company Eightfold.ai. The keynote e-address will be delivered by Secretary Silvestre Bello III of Department of Labor & Employment (DoLE), highlighting the government’s action steps in resolving unemployment. Headlining the discussion will be Kamal Ahluwalia, president of Eightfold.ai where he will unfold Eightfold.ai’s advocacy to alleviate unemployment in the US and in other countries through the power of Artificial Intelligence.

To conclude the conversation, the panel discussion will identify the next steps needed to take as a nation in stimulating the economy forward in order to reinvent the workforce and generate job opportunities for Filipinos. Included in the panel will be Sec. Silvestre Bello III of DoLE; Kamal Ahluwalia of Eightfold.ai, Joey Concepcion, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship; Sec. Isidro Lapena of TESDA; Sec. Ramon Lapez of DTI; and Rene Gener, executive director of PMAP. Completing the list is Sec. KarloNograles, cabinet seretary, Office of the President, who will deliver the session’s closing remarks.

Technology is empowering the fight against COVID-19, and Eightfold.ai is actualizing this mission with their recently launched Talent Exchange Platform to help bridge the gap using algorithms and data models. Through the platform, it can match unemployed staff to jobs with employers who are looking for talent without bias using advanced Artificial Intelligence technology. Talent Exchange is currently supported by McKinsey & Company, and some of top global corporations have participated in helping workers impacted by COVID-19 connect with the right jobs – Mondelez International, Pizza Hut, United Airlines, Airbnb, Starbucks, and Hyatt to name a few.

The path to reducing the unemployment gaps with the help of technology is now more possible than ever. Learn about these and more in the webinar by visiting https://bit.ly/TEReg1 to register and reserve your slot.

Flattening the Unemployment Curve webinar is made possible with Viventis Search Asia, People Management Association of the Philippines, Eightfold.ai, Department of Labor and Employment, and BusinessWorld as its official media partner.










