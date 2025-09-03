The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has suspended the bidding process for all locally funded projects, in line with the government’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“I will order today a pause to all the ongoing bidding of all locally funded projects nationwide,” Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The suspension will be in effect for two weeks and will not apply to foreign-funded projects.

“All foreign-assisted projects will continue because I am complacent that foreign funders are monitoring it, but all projects currently being auctioned by national and regional are on pause,” he said.

The decision follows the government’s ongoing probe into reported anomalies in flood control projects under the DPWH.

The department has submitted a list of over 9,000 projects completed between July 2022 and May 2025. Of these, 160 projects have undergone validation, with 15 reported as missing or unlocated, according to former DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan.–Ashley Erika O. Jose