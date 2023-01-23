PRIME Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra) announced that Martin O’Neil, former chief financial officer of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has joined its board of directors.

“Martin brings with him a depth of expertise to help execute Prime Infra’s strategic priorities in expanding the business, focusing on solidifying the company’s capital strength to maximize value for our stakeholders,” Prime Infra Chairman Enrique K. Razon, Jr., said in a media release on Sunday.

Prime Infra said that its board is now composed of its chairman Mr. Razon, Christian R. Gonzalez, Guillaume Lucci, Stephen A. Paradies, and independent directors Panfilo M. Lacson and Danilo S. Feliciano.

Mr. O’Neil will also serve as senior financial advisor to Prime Infra’s management.

“With over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles, Martin’s wealth of knowledge and insight will prove invaluable to the company’s finance and business operations,” said Mr. Lucci, Prime Infra’s president and chief executive officer.

Prime Infra said that before Mr. O’Neil’s appointment, he served as the executive vice president of listed port operator ICTSI.

Prime Infra, through its unit Prime Energy Resources Development B.V., has recently acquired a 45% stake in the Malampaya gas-to-power project. The company has interest in energy, water and waste management, and infrastructure. — Ashley Erika O. Jose