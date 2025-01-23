By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is pushing for more incentives for the semiconductor industry, following a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Tuesday.

At the meeting with the PSAC-Education and Jobs Sector Group (PSAC-EJSG), Mr. Marcos emphasized the importance of the semiconductor industry, as semiconductors account for a significant portion of Philippine exports.

“Actually, we really need to push on the semiconductor industry. It’s because, again, it’s not something that we had in mind but the situation — considering how much money we make as the income we get from exports already,” he was quoted in a statement as saying during the meeting.

The Palace said the PSAC-EJSG recommended a “review” of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act to include a specific provision on incentives for the semiconductor industry.

Mr. Marcos signed the CREATE MORE Act into law in December. The interim IRR was also released last month.

“We’ll do it through the IRR, perhaps. Because it took us such a while to get the CREATE MORE in the first place,” Mr. Marcos said. “So maybe it’s just another incentive scheme.”

The President said there is no specific provision on incentives for the semiconductor companies under the CREATE MORE law, which provides incentives for other industries such as car manufacturing.

The PSAC-EJSG presented a “roadmap” for the semiconductor and electronics industry during Tuesday’s meeting. It also recommended the creation of a National Education and Workforce Development Plan, although there were no details provided.

Electronics is the single-biggest export industry in the Philippines, accounting for nearly 60% of total Philippine merchandise exports. The bulk of these exports are finished semiconductor products that are incorporated into electronic devices.

Latest data showed semiconductor exports fell by an annual 33.1% to $1.91 billion in November, amid soft global demand.

“The push for incentives for semiconductor locators aligns with the Philippines’ goal of strengthening its position in the global semiconductor value chain, which is critical for economic growth, technological advancement, and job creation,” John Paolo R. Rivera, a senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, said.

“Positioning the Philippines as a hub for semiconductor production or assembly can yield long-term economic benefits,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

He said neighboring countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand offer competitive incentive packages for semiconductor locators, “creating pressure for the Philippines to follow suit.”

“The CREATE Act is designed to offer rationalized tax incentives to attract and retain investors. However, it may not explicitly address the unique needs of semiconductor locators, such as the capital-intensive nature of the industry,” said Mr. Rivera.

“That is, semiconductor firms require significant upfront investments in technology and facilities.”

He noted that semiconductor projects often take years before getting returns, “necessitating longer or more flexible incentive structures.”

“Adding specific provisions to the IRR for semiconductor locators would signal that the Philippines recognizes these needs and is committed to becoming a global player in this space,” he said.

Think thank InfraWatch convenor Terry L. Ridon said incentives are insufficient to ensure the semiconductor sector’s expansion “for as long as other binding constraints remain unresolved, such as corruption, high energy prices and red tape.”

Mr. Ridon noted high energy prices remain the biggest threat to the Philippines’ semiconductor sector.

Mr. Marcos signaled incentives for semiconductor locators after US President Donald J. Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The US and the Philippines under then President Joseph R. Biden have committed to boosting their semiconductor partnerships, particularly under the US CHIPS Act.

The Department of Trade and Industry has said it is eyeing to produce 128,000 engineers for the local semiconductor industry with support from the US under the CHIPS Act.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority’s (PEZA) economic zones are home to 482 electronics manufacturing services and semiconductor manufacturing services (EMS-SMS) companies that provide critical back-end support to their principal clients in the US.

“Most of these are longstanding American RBEs (registered business enterprises) that have made the Philippines their manufacturing hub in the region,” PEZA Director-General Tereso O. Panga said.

He noted that many of these companies have received support from the CHIPS Act’s International Technology Security and Innovation Fund to “enhance the host country’s electronics’ manufacturing capability and supply-chain resilience.”

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. in December said exports of semiconductor and electronic products are likely to be flat in 2025 amid a “tough business environment and low demand.”

“The semiconductor industry has been our bread and butter as far as exports go. And yet, this has remained a low value-added product with very high costs since a large part of the imports are being imported,” Ateneo de Manila University economics professor Leonardo A. Lanzona said via Messenger chat.

He said further incentives for semiconductor players “will only increase the opportunity costs of this product since we will forego the production of alternative products that may also deserve such incentives.”

“Worse, changing the law simply for semiconductor locators indicates that this product is no longer competitive with its survival simply dependent on government support,” he added. “This is the opposite of trade efficiency or market discipline.”