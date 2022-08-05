MANILA – The governor of the Philippine central bank on Friday reiterated its readiness to act to combat inflation, which it said could fall below 4% next year.

At a business forum, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe M. Medalla said there was a chance for inflation to return within the central bank’s 2-4% target next year despite data showing the consumer price index rose to a near four-year high in July. — Reuters