MANILA — The Philippines has raised 70.1 billion yen ($559 million) from an offering of four-tranche Samurai bonds, fixed-income news provider IFR reported on Tuesday.

A five-year tranche raised 52 billion yen and was priced with a 0.76% coupon, while a seven-year portion raised 5 billion yen with a 0.95% coupon, it said.

An offer of 10-year bonds raised 7.1 billion yen at 1.22% coupon, and a 20-year tranche raised 6 billion yen at 1.83% coupon, IFR said. — Reuters