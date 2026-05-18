MORE THAN a hundred student councils, youth organizations and council officials called for the immediate ouster of newly elected Senate President Alan Peter S. Cayetano and the arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa.

In a press statement, the Akbayan Youth called out Mr. Cayetano for allowing Mr. dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), to take refuge at the Senate last week by putting the latter under protective custody.

“Our Senate is a co-equal branch of government, not a safe house for fugitives,” Frank Araneta, co-convenor of the coalition, said.

The Senate on May 11 placed Mr. dela Rosa under the Senate protective custody, invoking Senate Resolution No. 44.

Mr. dela Rosa resurfaced last week after months of absence, to help propel Mr. Cayetano into Senate leadership.

The sitting Senate president admitted on May 13 in session that he aided Mr. dela Rosa’s return to office by lending him his car.

“We refuse to let our public institutions be weaponized as shields for the greedy while ordinary Filipinos bear the brunt of an unraveling economic and educational crisis,” Mr. Araneta said.

They also urged the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The coalition also held Mr. Cayetano responsible for the Senate shootout on May 13 and “political maneuvers” within the chamber in the past week.

At a press briefing on Monday, Mr. Cayetano addressed the calls for him to step down as the Senate president, noting that the calls are coming from “political operators.”

“Many of those who are calling for my resignation are political operators,” Mr. Cayetano said. “It’s just more amplified now because of the recent events but for me, it’s a concerted effort to get me out because they want someone they can control.”

Also on Monday, the youth wing of Akbayan launched a “Wanted” poster campaign against Mr. dela Rosa, at Kalayaan Avenue, Quezon City, after the ICC last week unsealed an arrest warrant against the senator for alleged crimes against humanity.

Mr. dela Rosa has denied the charges, claiming they were based on “fabricated” evidence.

Akbayan Youth National Vice-Chairperson Claire De Lune Lopez also condemned Mr. dela Rosa’s alleged continued evasion of responsibility.

“Bato cannot continue to evade responsibility while victims continue to wait for justice,” Ms. Lopez said. The group also called on the public to join what they called a “people’s manhunt” to ensure that the senator faces justice. It also reiterated its call for an impeachment trial against Ms. Duterte. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel and Pexcel John Bacon