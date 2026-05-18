PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday led the distribution of government assistance to over 13,000 families in Makati City.

“Expect that your government is not sleeping, not on vacation, and has done nothing but think of ways to meet the needs of the people, the needs of our suffering countrymen,” he said in Filipino as he led the distribution of various assistance at the Makati Coliseum in Singkamas village.

A total of 13,571 families received ten kilos of rice under the Local Government Support Fund.

Mr. Marcos also led the distribution of P200,000 to each beneficiary village, under the Socio-Civic Projects Funds, which has an educational and community development component.

Of the total, P100,000 worth of cash assistance will be divided to five scholars, while the remaining amount will fund chairs, laptops, projectors, and cameras, among others.

A total of 115 scholars benefited from the program across 23 villages of Makati. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana