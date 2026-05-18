THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center of the Philippines has partnered with the National University (NU)-Fairview in developing professional PPP practitioners.

“I believe we can help each other develop and prepare the next generation of professionals who can help build our country,” said PPP Center Executive Director Rizza Blanco-Latorre in a statement on Monday.

“This agreement includes a professional exchange program, collaboration on research and knowledge management, and more. I’m confident that in the coming years, we will be adding to the numbers of PPP experts we have in this country,” she added.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate in the areas of student internship, professional exchange, joint projects, and information exchange.

The partnership allows students from the National University to participate in the center’s internship initiative.

“Such collaborations allow higher education institutions to become active contributors to national development,” said National University-Fairview Executive Director Christina R. Corpuz.

“This memorandum of agreement opens doors for opportunities in the areas of internships, research, knowledge advancement, capacity building, and community extension programs,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile