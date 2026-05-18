PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed University of the Philippines (UP) assistant professor Kim Robert C. de Leon as the new budget secretary, replacing Acting Secretary Rolando U. Toledo, Malacañang confirmed on Monday.

Mr. de Leon becomes the youngest member of the Marcos Cabinet. He will take his oath before the President on Tuesday.

“A career public servant, Secretary de Leon is recognized for his work in fiscal management, organizational reform and digital transformation,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said at a briefing.

Mr. de Leon graduated magna cum laude and valedictorian from the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance (NCPAG).

He also topped the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination.

Mr. de Leon holds master’s degrees in urban and regional planning and public safety administration.

He also has a certificate in business process management from the Queensland University of Technology in 2021, which he attended as an Australia Awards scholar.

According to the NCPAG’s website, Mr. de Leon served as undersecretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), handling the Organization and Systems Improvement and Information and Communications Technology Groups.

He was also undersecretary for administration and finance of the Department of Transportation.

In a separate statement, Mr. Toledo said: “I extend my wholehearted support to the new DBM Secretary and remain confident in the Department’s continued pursuit of sound, transparent, and people-centered governance.”

He said he maintains his commitment to public service.

Mr. Toledo had replaced Amenah F. Pangandaman, who stepped down in the wake of the flood control corruption scandal. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana