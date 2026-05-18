Every sales transaction tells a story and soon, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will hear about it almost instantaneously.

The Philippines is entering a pivotal phase in its shift toward digital tax administration, anchored on Republic Act (RA) No. 12066, or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act and implemented through Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 112025. The transition to mandatory electronic invoicing (e-invoicing), followed by mandatory electronic sales reporting upon the availability of a BIR established system, underscores a broader policy ambition to redefine how transactional data is captured, exchanged, and analyzed within the tax compliance framework.

As implementation progresses, compliance readiness emerges as the central concern. This raises the question of whether both covered taxpayers and the government are prepared to operate in a near real-time reporting, increased transparency, and heightened regulatory environment.

HOW WE GOT HERE

The journey towards e-invoicing began in 2018 with the signing of RA No. 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, which tasked the BIR with adopting, within five years from effectivity of the TRAIN and upon establishment of a system capable of storing and processing required data, automated invoicing and electronic sales reporting to modernize tax administration and strengthen revenue collection.

In 2022, the BIR launched an Electronic Invoicing/Receipting System (EIS) pilot involving selected large taxpayers. Technical challenges and system limitations, however, led to the suspension of the program by late 2023.

Regulatory momentum resumed in 2025 with the issuance of RR No. 112025, as amended by RR No. 262025, which extended the deadline for mandatory e-invoicing to Dec. 31, 2026. The extension acknowledged the time needed not only by taxpayers but also by the government.

E-INVOICING AND ELECTRONIC SALES REPORTING

RR No. 11-2025 defines an electronic invoice as a record evidencing the sale, exchange, or transfer of goods or property, the rendition of services, and/or the lease or use of property, issued in the course of trade or business. To qualify as a valid electronic invoice, it must be system-generated through BIR-registered or accredited software, contain information required under existing laws, and produce structured data capable of electronic transmission to the BIR. The adoption of e-invoicing is expected to enhance tax compliance by reducing manual errors, standardizing invoice data, and strengthening audit trails.

E-invoicing, however, is only one component of a broader reform agenda. The larger objective is near real-time visibility of transactions through electronic sales reporting. Upon availability of a BIR-established system, covered taxpayers will be required to transmit transaction data directly from their systems to the BIR, significantly reducing reliance on manual encoding and thereby improving the accuracy, consistency, and reliability of tax reporting.

As of 2026, the implementation of the Electronic Sales Reporting System (ESRS) remains contingent on government-side platform readiness which underpins the phased approach to mandatory compliance.

WHO MUST COMPLY BY DEC. 31, 2026?

Under RR No. 112025, as amended by RR No. 262025, the initial phase of mandatory e-invoicing effective Dec. 31, 2026, applies to the following taxpayers:

• Taxpayers engaged in e-commerce or internet transactions (excluding micro taxpayers);

• Taxpayers under the jurisdiction of the Large Taxpayers Service (LTS);

• Large taxpayers as defined under RA No. 11976, or the Ease of Paying Taxes (EoPT) Act; and

• Businesses using Computerized Accounting Systems (CAS), Computerized Books of Account (CBA), or invoicing software.

Other taxpayer groups such as exporters, registered business enterprises (RBEs), point of sale (PoS) users, and other taxpayers as may be determined by the Commissioner, will be phased in once a BIR-established system becomes available and a separate regulation is issued.

ARE PHILIPPINE BUSINESSES READY?

Despite the extended transition period, questions remain regarding the readiness of Philippine businesses for mandatory e-invoicing. Many covered taxpayers continue to face uncertainty arising from evolving and at times, overlapping issuances, coupled with the limited availability of detailed technical and procedural guidelines.

A key source of uncertainty lies between RR No. 8-2022 and RR No. 11-2025, as amended. Under RR No. 8-2022, the BIR prescribed policies and guidelines on the issuance of e-invoices, CAS registration, and the transmission of sales data through a Sales Data Transmission System to the BIR’s EIS.

For taxpayers previously compliant with RR No. 82022, this shift raises a regulatory gap as to (1) which of the earlier guidelines continues to apply, (2) whether existing CAS registrations remain sufficient, or (3) whether system reconfiguration or even replacement is required. A practical approach to assessing compliance is to evaluate whether current systems meet RR No. 112025 requirements, particularly in relation to electronic data transmission. End-to-end testing, however, remains constrained as the ESRS has yet to be fully established.

Beyond technical preparedness, taxpayers have consistently raised operational and compliance risk concerns. These include the absence of finalized technical specifications which has discouraged businesses from committing to costly system upgrades that may later require revision, as well as uncertainty over potential penalty exposure during the transition period where non-compliance may stem from system limitations or delayed regulatory guidance rather than intent.

In this context, readiness for mandatory e-invoicing should not be viewed solely from the perspective of taxpayer preparedness but also from the standpoint of the government’s implementation readiness. While the BIR has demonstrated strong momentum in tax digitalization, the transition to e-invoicing, and subsequently electronic sales reporting, represents a higher level of technical and systems integration complexity.

LOOKING AHEAD

The shift to e-invoicing and electronic sales reporting is widely regarded as both necessary and inevitable with the potential to deliver improvements in audit trail integrity, transactional transparency, and data-driven revenue administration. At the same time, it highlights a recurring challenge in tax reform: balancing reform momentum with regulatory and implementation clarity.

As the 2026 deadline approaches, readiness will depend not only on technology but on clarity, consistency, and institutional confidence. In the end, modernizing tax administration is as much an exercise in confidence-building as it is in digitalization. Without that foundation, even the most advanced digital systems risk hindering compliance rather than enabling an effective and efficient tax environment.

Let’s Talk Tax is a weekly newspaper column of P&A Grant Thornton that aims to keep the public informed of various developments in taxation. This article is not intended to be a substitute for competent professional advice.

Dana Danielle F. Uganiza is a senior-in- charge from the Tax Advisory & Compliance practice area of P&A Grant Thornton, the Philippine member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd.

pagrantthornton@ph.gt.com