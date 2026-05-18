CEFERINO S. RODOLFO, Board of Investments (BoI) managing head and Trade undersecretary, met in Tel Aviv with Israeli technology, cybersecurity, semiconductor, and blue-economy companies to explore investment and technology collaboration opportunities with the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in a statement.

Mr. Rodolfo met with semiconductor and microchip design companies Tower Semiconductor, Next Silicon, and Ci Semi to explore collaboration with Philippine semiconductor manufacturers, particularly in production and supply chain integration, the DTI said.

Mr. Rodolfo pitched the 4,000-acre Philippine–US Economic Security Zone in Clark, which is being positioned as the first AI-native industrial acceleration hub under the Pax Silica Initiative.

Mr. Rodolfo also sought out Israel’s blue economy industry for possible technology collaboration in fisheries, shipping, and port logistics. He met with the Israel National Center of Blue Economy on research initiatives, as well as with biotech firm Bar Algae, whose microalgae has aquaculture applications.

Mr. Rodolfo was in Israel to advance trade and technology cooperation and to discuss Israel’s Pax Silica programs, particularly involving microchip production, advanced computing, and AI development.