THE SENATE on Monday elected new committee chairpersons, with Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta replacing Senator Rafael T. Tulfo for the Public Services committee.

Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go has been elected as the new Health and Demography committee chairperson, with Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, who previously held the panel, as the vice-chair.

Meanwhile, Senator Joel Emmanuel J. Villanueva will chair the Higher and Technical Vocational Education, with Senator Lorna Regina B. Legarda as the vice.

Ms. Legarda has also been elected to chair the Basic Education committee, replacing Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV who will be the vice-chair of the panel. She also retained chairmanship of the Committee on Culture and the Arts.

Senator Pilar Juliana S. Cayetano retained chairmanships of the Energy, Ways and Means, and the Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking panels.

Committees held by Senator Robinhood C. Padilla, namely the Public Information and Mass Media and Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs have likewise been retained.

Mr. Go also retained his chairmanship of the Sports committee.

The reshuffling of committee chairmanships came as a result of the leadership shake-up on May 11. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel