THE Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) said that it recorded P955.89 million worth of anti-drug operations in the first three months.

These include the seizure of illegal drugs worth P38 million in warehouse facilities in Pasay City.

“These successive interceptions demonstrate our firm resolve to detect and stop illicit shipments,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will continue to strengthen our risk management systems, enhance coordination with partner agencies, and ensure that all suspicious cargo and mail are thoroughly examined to protect the Filipino people from the dangers posed by illegal drugs,” he added.

According to BoC-NAIA, it intercepted illegal drugs concealed in various shipments after several inbound parcels were flagged due to suspicious x-ray images, resulting in the recovery of 5,691 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or “shabu.”

District Collector Atty. Yasmin Obillos-Mapa said that the success of the operations were made possible “through strengthened risk profiling and the vigilance of frontline personnel.”

Meanwhile, the BoC said that its nationwide anti‑drug campaign has resulted in the seizure of P1.87 billion worth of illegal drugs from Jan. 1 to Mar. 29. — Justine Irish D. Tabile