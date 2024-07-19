THE Philippine and Singapore governments will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the hiring of more Filipino healthcare workers, the Secretary of Migrant Workers said.

Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, at a virtual briefing to launch Philippines-Singapore Friendship Week, said the MoU will cover the deployment of healthcare workers to public, private, and non-profit hospitals and clinics in Singapore.

“Filipino nurses and healthcare workers are known to provide care and comfort to the sick and elderly. (This MoU) will help address Singapore’s healthcare needs and support its medical workforce,” he said.

Mr. Cacdac said Singapore is home to 215,000 Filipinos, of which around 180,000 are migrant workers.

About 60% of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there are professionals while 40% are domestic workers.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said that in 2022, Singapore was the destination with the second-largest OFW contingent in Asia.

Filipinos in Singapore are mostly employed in healthcare, hospitality, construction, performing arts, domestic work, information and communication technologies, and professional services. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana