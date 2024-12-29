THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture’s (DA) proposal to declare a “food security emergency” risks being leveraged to increase rice imports, warned a former lawmaker, fearing such a move could undermine local farmers and destabilize the agriculture sector.

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand R. Gaite said in a statement on Sunday that the proposed measure, rooted in the framework of the Rice Liberalization Law, could expedite rice importation.

He highlighted this as a potential short-term fix that sidesteps addressing deeper issues, including smuggling, hoarding, and flawed agricultural policies.

“President [Ferdinand R.] Marcos, Jr.’s empty promise of P20 per kilo rice has only led to a series of band-aid solutions that worsened food inflation. Now they want to declare an emergency that could open the floodgates to more imports. Where did the promise of food security and self-sufficiency go?” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

Bayan Muna, alongside farmer advocacy groups such as the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, is pushing for solutions focused on repealing liberalization policies, reinstating the National Food Authority’s buying mandate and increasing production subsidies.

They are also calling for stronger regulatory action against rice cartels and comprehensive support for farmers facing environmental and man-made challenges.

“Emergency powers to import are not the solution. The solution is to strengthen local agriculture and protect our farmers.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana