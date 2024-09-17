By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

ARMSCOR GLOBAL DEFENSE, Inc. (AGDI) on Tuesday announced the launch of Rock Island Armory (RIA) Defense, a homegrown Filipino company that is “set to change the landscape in the local firearms manufacturing industry.”

Armscor, the biggest defense manufacturer in the Philippines and one of the largest in Asia, said RIA Defense worked with science and technology experts and sought the expertise of seasoned former military and police personnel for the design and development of products that are tailor fitted to Filipino law enforcers.

“[RIA] Defense is the only locally designed and manufactured firearms company that has been consulting with ex-law enforcement and military personnel and industry experts to provide our country’s operators with a gun that is suited for their environment,” Armscor Assistant Vice-President (AVP) Daniel A. Tuason told a news briefing in Marikina City.

In a separate statement, AGDI said foreign manufactured guns do not consider the Filipino physique, tropical environment, varying threat levels, budget constraints and foreign trade restrictions.

“Most of the firearms and ammunition manufacturers from abroad develop their weapons with their law enforcement and military counterparts, which for the most part means that they’re trying to solve the problems of the West,” Mr. Tuason said.

The gun company launched the RD4P Cobra, a short-stroke gas piston rifle that can shoot after being submerged in water, and the RD1 multi-caliber pistol platform that can fire 9mm rounds or 22TCM armor-piercing rounds through a conversion kit. The firearm, which can penetrate body armor with protection level III, allows the user to deal with higher threat levels.

Armscor said they developed the guns for three years.

The rifle will be sold exclusively to local law enforcement authorities, while the pistol will be available for commercial sale.

Armscor Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Felino A. Neri IV said 70-80% of their guns are exported to 60 different countries, with the United States accounting for top sales. About 15% come from civilian purchases and the rest is from the Philippine government.

Armscor Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Martin O. Tuason cited the importance of the country’s Self Reliance Defense Posture bill, which has been ratified by both Houses of Congress and is now awaiting the President’s signature.

The priority bill seeks to develop the country’s defense industry by boosting the local production of defense supplies like materiel and bullets.

“This law is going to give Filipino companies or joint ventures with other foreign companies here in the Philippines opportunities to create jobs for Filipinos,” he said.

He added that they employ about 2,000 Filipino workers at their Marikina facility alone. With the new range of firearms, they aim to provide more jobs to Filipinos, he added.

Mr. Neri cited the Marawi siege by Islamic terrorists in 2017, noting that the government lacked the proper ammunition at the time. The siege lasted for five months, which depleted the government’s ammunition supply.

The homegrown gun company said it delivered 3,000 firearms in five days and 30,000 rounds of ammunition for government forces, the only private manufacturer that was able to supply the military at a critical time.

“When something happened, we didn’t have ammunition. We were waiting for a procurement or a bid that the government [was securing], by the time they were able to send the ammunition here, the war was over,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the briefing.

Armscor’s AVP noted that once the Self Reliance Defense Posture bill is signed into law, the Philippines could stockpile ammunition to be self-sufficient in case war erupts.

“If we go to war with any country at this point, what do we have? We can’t wait for an international company to send us ammunition. It has to come from us,” he added.

“With RIA Defense, we want to demonstrate that a Filipino company can manufacture world-class products designed by the Filipino, which can help strengthen the defense capabilities of the Philippines and also build its reputation as a globally competitive defense manufacturer,” he said in a separate statement.