THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a Russian American video blogger who gained notoriety on social media for harassing Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), it reported on Thursday.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato S. Manahan, Jr., in a statement, confirmed the arrest of the 33-year-old man after he was deemed an undesirable foreign national due to his controversial online posts.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado emphasized that while the Philippines is known for its hospitality, foreign visitors are expected to respect local customs and obey national laws.

“The Philippines welcomes visitors from all over the world, but those who abuse our hospitality and violate our laws will be held accountable,” he said. “Harassment and disruptive behavior have no place in our society, and we will take swift action against offenders.”

The video blogger sparked widespread outrage after posting videos of himself harassing Filipinos in public spaces around BGC.

His arrest was carried out in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Makati and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

A security guard stationed in BGC had filed a police blotter with the PNP Southern Police District, citing harassment.

Following this complaint, the CIDG coordinated with BI intelligence operatives, leading to the foreigner’s arrest under a mission order issued by Mr. Viado.

The man has since been transferred to the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig, where he awaits deportation proceedings.

“Our laws exist to protect the welfare of Filipinos,” Mr. Viado said. “Let this serve as a reminder that while we welcome visitors, those who fail to respect our people and our laws will face the consequences.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana