NEARLY eight in 10 Filipinos trust Japan, perceiving the Philippines and Japan relations as stable and strong, a December 2025 survey by OCTA Research has shown.

In a poll on the public sentiment on Filipino-Japanese relations, 75% of Filipinos have been shown trusting Japanese people while 70% say the relations between the two countries are “very good.”

Only 4% had expressed distrust in Japan, while 6% said they distrust the people of Japan.

According to OCTA, these results also demonstrate that the Filipinos’ perception of Japan extends to the social and interpersonal level, beyond government-to-government relations.

“These results suggest that Japan enjoys one of the highest levels of international trust among Filipinos in recent surveys conducted by OCTA Research, reflecting a broadly favorable perception of Japan as a dependable and constructive partner of the Philippines,” OCTA said.

Among the factors contributing to Filipinos’ trust in Japan, as cited in the study, are Japan’s reliability as an economic partner and their contribution to the development of the Philippines’ infrastructure, technology, and trade.

“This alignment between policy cooperation and public sentiment strengthens the strategic foundation of Philippines-Japan relations and supports the long-term sustainability of bilateral engagement,” OCTA said. The Philippines and Japan are set to mark their 70th year of diplomatic ties this year.

OCTA also attributed the trust in Japanese people to the growing community of Filipinos in Japan alongside cultural exchanges, tourism, and educational partnerships.

OCTA surveyed a total of 1,200 respondents, aged 18 and above, from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2025 nationwide. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel