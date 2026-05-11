Tropical Depression Hagupit, locally called Caloy, has maintained its strength and is likely to bring rains over three areas in the next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday.

In a 5 PM press briefing, PAGASA said Hagupit maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph.

It was last located 470 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving northward at 10 kph.

“This does not have a direct effect on any part of the country. However, its trough or extension will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, lightning, and thunder,” PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in the press briefing in Filipino.

The affected areas are Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, she added.

The bureau cautioned against possible flash floods or landslides in the affected areas due to moderate to occasional heavy rains.

As for the forecast track of Tropical Depression Hagupit, it is likely to continue moving northwestward in the next 12 hours and will remain offshore, far from the country’s landmass, Ms. Castañeda said.

It is also likely to weaken into a low-pressure area (LPA) within the next 12 to 24 hours and is not expected to have any direct effect on the country during its entire duration.

Meanwhile, another LPA is also being monitored by PAGASA, which it noted is “unlikely” to develop into a tropical cyclone.

It was located 1,725 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao and is also not expected to have any direct effect on the country. — Edg Adrian A. Eva