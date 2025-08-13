The municipality of Itbayat in Batanes province has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Gorio (international name: Podul) slightly intensifies while heading toward Taiwan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday.

In its weather bulletin released at 5:00 am, PAGASA said that under Signal No. 2, Itbayat is expected to experience winds of 62 to 88 km/h, which can pose a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is also in place for the rest of Batanes province, where winds of 39 to 61 km/h are expected, which can pose a minimal to minor threat to life and property.

Typhoon Gorio slightly intensifies to 140 km/h from 130 km/h near its center, with gusts of up to 170 km/h from 160 km/h.

It was located 165 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving west-northwestward at a speed of 25 km/h.

PAGASA said that Gorio is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening as it continues to approach the eastern coast of southern Taiwan.

A Gale warning has also been issued to the seaboards in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, where rough waves of up to 9.0 meters and 3.5 meters are expected, respectively.

Small vessels are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, PAGASA said. – Edg Adrian A. Eva