Gorio (international name: Podul) has intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, but no tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised in the country yet, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday.

In PAGASA’s latest press briefing released at 5:00 am, Gorio has strengthened into a typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h and gustiness reaching 150 km/h.

Typhoon Gorio was spotted at 745 km East of Itbayat, Batanes, moving westward at 25km/h, and is likely to head for Taiwan.

PAGASA’s weather specialist Obet Badrina said that despite Gorio having intensified into a typhoon, its effects are not yet directly felt in the country, and it has not yet affected the existing southwest monsoon during the forecast period.

“At present, there are no tropical cyclone wind signals raised in our country, and you can see that Typhoon Gorio still has no direct impact on any part of the islands,” Mr. Badrina said in both mixed English and Filipino during the press briefing.

Typhoon Gorio is forecast to make landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon, eventually exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on that evening.

However, if the typhoon further intensifies and its movement goes slightly downward, a tropical cyclone wind signal may be raised in extreme northern Luzon, likely Batanes, Mr. Badrina said.

Rain showers may still occur in most parts of the country, especially in the Western portion, due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. – Edg Adrian A. Eva