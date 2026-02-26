THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) is looking at putting in place measures and reforms that will address issues in the handling of balikbayan boxes and fraudulent practices by freight forwarding companies.

“These measures include developing strategic plans, issuing advisories on freight forwarding companies, and providing regular updates to the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) community to safeguard their shipments,” the BoC said in a statement on Thursday.

“In addition to these initiatives, the agencies also emphasized strengthening monitoring mechanisms, improving reporting systems, and coordinating closely with logistics partners to ensure timely and secure delivery to the rightful recipients,” it added.

The BoC, with the Department of Migrant Workers, held a consultative meeting with representatives from various OFW organizations to discuss their concerns.

“The discussion centered on the current situation, providing updates on abandoned balikbayan boxes currently in delivery and the remaining containers still being processed by partner logistics companies,” it said.

In a separate release, the BoC said that it intercepted a vessel carrying around 3,000 master cases of illicit cigarettes worth P180 million on Tuesday.

“The operation followed timely BoC intelligence regarding suspicious movements of a bulk carrier in the area, reportedly engaged in transferring cargo at sea,” it said.

“The vessel was later identified and apprehended approximately 52 nautical miles west of Kalamansig Port, Sultan Kudarat, was boarded, and was inspected, revealing thousands of master cases of cigarettes devoid of supporting documents for lawful importation,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile