BAGUIO CITY — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has rolled out a mobile command center and deployed additional enforcers to manage the expected influx of motorists heading to Baguio City for the annual Baguio Flower Fest or Panagbenga.

The LTO said personnel have been positioned along major highways from Metro Manila to Baguio to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide immediate assistance in case of breakdowns or road incidents. Its Central Command Center has also been placed on heightened alert, with real-time monitoring of key expressways such as the North Luzon Expressway and South Luzon Expressway.

Authorities are bracing for heavier vehicle volume as visitors troop to Baguio City for the month-long flower festival, one of the city’s biggest tourism draws.

Motorists were urged to observe traffic laws, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and follow advisories from authorities for a safe and orderly trip.

Meanwhile, the Baguio city government announced the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools on Feb. 28 to give way to the Panagbenga Grand Street Dance Parade.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong has issued Executive Order No. 24, series of 2026, to ensure public safety and the smooth conduct of activities.

City officials said the suspension would help minimize congestion and protect students and residents amid expected road closures, heavy traffic and large crowds during the parade, which annually draws thousands of spectators for its floral-themed street performances.

Residents and visitors were advised to plan their travel and follow rerouting and safety advisories. — Artemio A. Dumlao