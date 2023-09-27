BAGUIO CITY — An Indian man, wanted for various alleged fraudulent activities, was captured by Philippine immigration agents at a restaurant in Bantay town, Ilocos Sur on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Indian is already an overstaying and undesirable alien, according to Bureau of Immigration (BI) records cited on Wednesday by BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) Chief Rendel Ryan Sy.

He said the Indian government has been hunting its citizen here in Manila for various crimes including false representation of himself as Chief Advisor at the Embassy of India in Manila.

It was also learned that the foreigner was previously arrested in this city for fraud and has the same record of rimes in Davao City.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the operation against the foreigner was coordinated with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Foreign Intelligence and Liaison Division and other local police units. — Artemio A. Dumlao