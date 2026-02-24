THE Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) has opened the bidding process for the phase-one construction of a commercial building within its Casiguran-based economic zone (ecozone).

The project, which has an approved budget for the contract of P38.62 million, involves the first phase of a Ready-for-Fit-Out Building within the APECO Corporate Campus in Sitio Motyong, Barangay Esteves, Casiguran, Aurora.

The project is slated for completion within 300 calendar days from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed.

The facility is expected to accelerate business setup timelines to help investors proceed with their operations, APECO said.

“By providing modern, accessible spaces within APECO, we are strengthening our ability to attract new enterprises, generate employment, and stimulate sustained economic activity for Aurora and the surrounding region,” APECO Business Development and Marketing Manager and Bids and Awards Committee Gene Angel P. Ferrer said.

Interested bidders may obtain the complete set of Bidding Documents from Feb. 13 to Mar. 10. Bidders must pay a non-refundable fee of P25,000.

The documents may also be downloaded from the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System and APECO websites.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the APECO Main Office in Casiguran and at its satellite office in Parañaque City. The event will also be open to online participants via Zoom.

The submission of bids is scheduled on or before March 10 at 12:30 p.m., with the bid opening set at 1 p.m. at the APECO Main Office and via Zoom.

APECO is also seeking bidders for the construction of the Sewage Treatment Plant Phase 2. The project has a value of P40.42 million, including P8 million for the supply, delivery, and installation of two 62-kilovolt-ampere generator sets.

The bidding deadline for the two projects is also set for March 10. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz