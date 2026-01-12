MALACAÑANG is confident President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will have enough support in the House of Representatives to stop any impeachment bid from advancing, while stressing that the chief executive will respect any move by lawmakers to revive impeachment efforts against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said there is, so far, no impeachment complaint filed against Mr. Marcos, dismissing talk of an ouster bid as premature and speculative.

“There is no complaint yet, so how can the President prepare?” she told a news briefing in Filipino. “If there is one, it will be read and addressed accordingly.”

Ms. Castro said Malacañang is ready to review any complaint should one be formally lodged, adding that the President respects constitutional processes and the separation of powers.

She said reports of an impeachment move stem from efforts by supporters of the Vice-President, citing remarks by a lawmaker who said groups linked to the Duterte camp were seeking to build a case against Mr. Marcos. Ms. Castro did not name the lawmakers involved.

House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Edgar R. Erice on Sunday said the President could face an impeachment complaint anchored on betrayal of public trust, particularly over the administration’s handling of a multibillion-peso corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

He said a group approached him last week to seek his endorsement for such a complaint, which he declined.

Mr. Erice described the government’s response to the scandal as “messy” and lacking direction, amid accusations that officials, contractors and politicians diverted funds intended for flood mitigation in the disaster-prone country.

Under the 1987 Constitution, impeachment may be initiated on grounds including culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes or betrayal of public trust.

Any Filipino citizen may file an impeachment complaint with the House of Representatives. For it to advance, at least one-third of all lawmakers must endorse it, after which the case is transmitted to the Senate, which convenes as an impeachment court.

Ms. Castro rejected claims that Mr. Marcos breached public trust, including accusations linked to his signing of the General Appropriations Act. She added that the President did not steal public funds and had instead ordered investigations into anomalous flood control projects.

“The President respects the Constitution and the process,” she said. “He is ready for all contingencies.”

Malacañang also expressed confidence that Mr. Marcos retains solid backing in Congress, suggesting that any impeachment attempt would struggle to gain the required support.

Ms. Castro cited safeguards in the 2026 national budget, including conditional releases and items flagged for later release, as evidence of the administration’s effort to protect public funds.

“The President protected the budget,” she said, adding that lawmakers who are “principled and upright” would stand for accountability rather than corruption.

Mr. Marcos signed the P6.793-trillion 2026 spending plan on Jan. 5. While he vetoed P95.5 billion in unprogrammed or standby funds, the approved budget still allows for P150.9 billion in such allocations, which he said is the lowest since 2019.

Minority lawmakers have asked the Supreme Court to rule on the legality of unprogrammed appropriations, arguing that they weaken Congress’ power of the purse by authorizing spending without clearly defined projects or assured funding sources.

Unprogrammed funds may be released only if surplus revenues or foreign financing becomes available. Critics, however, have long warned that the mechanism gives the Executive broad discretion and weakens transparency.

Meanwhile, Ms. Castro said Mr. Marcos would respect any decision by lawmakers should they choose to refile an impeachment complaint against Ms. Duterte.

The Vice-President’s impeachment proceedings were halted last year after the Supreme Court ruled that the one-year bar on impeachment had been violated. A fresh complaint may be filed once that prohibition lapses on Feb. 6.

Asked about the apparent shift in the President’s stance — from opposing impeachment moves against Ms. Duterte to saying all those involved must be held accountable — Ms. Castro said the full scope of the issues may not have been clear earlier.

“If the President is now saying that everyone involved must be held accountable, there should be no exemptions,” she said. “If there were offenses committed, then accountability should apply to all.”

She added that at the time, “it may not have been seen how wide-ranging the issues could be.”

Ms. Duterte last year faced impeachment complaints over allegations that she misused confidential and intelligence funds during her stint as Education secretary, charges she has denied.

‘ONLY WITHIN MEDIA’

Meanwhile, Assistant Majority Leader and Bataan Rep. Antonino B. Roman III dismissed impeachment talks against the President, saying no such discussions are taking place among congressmen.

The House of Representatives would rather focus on legislating than dwell on possible impeachment talks, he told reporters.

“There is no whispering among congressmen,” he said in Filipino. The talks are only within the media.”

“The people need to understand what Congress is doing, with how busy we are with the bills we have to pass. Still, that does not prevent anyone from filing an impeachment complaint,” he added.

“The strength of an impeachment complaint rests on evidence,” Mr. Roman said. “Without evidence, the impeachment will go nowhere.”

But a group of minority congressmen said they think there is a basis for Mr. Marcos’ impeachment, arguing that corruption allegations could warrant his removal from office.

“We believe that there are grounds to impeach the President in relation to the massive and systematic plunder of the national budget, the bloated unprogrammed appropriations and the allegations of palace kickbacks involving infrastructure projects,” Party-list Reps. Antonio L. Tinio, Renee Louise M. Co and Sarah Jane Elago said in a joint statement.

In a separate statement, House Deputy Majority Leader and Lanao del Sur Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong said impeachment talks against Mr. Marcos were aimed at slowing the government’s probe of the flood control mess.

“This… may be an indication of a partisan or politically motivated move in order to slow down any attempt of this current administration to run after those who have been named and those who are being charged with corruption,” he said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio