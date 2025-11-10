Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, has weakened as it heads out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but life-threatening winds and torrential rains are still expected across large parts of the country, according to the state weather bureau.

Following Fung-wong’s multiple landfalls in Luzon, it weakened into a typhoon early Monday morning from its previous Super Typhoon strength.

In its 11:00 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the cyclone has further weakened, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 160 kph.

It was last located 135 kilometers west-northwest of Bacnotan, La Union, moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said Fung-wong is likely to exit PAR by this evening or early Tuesday morning, but may re-enter PAR on Wednesday evening while heading toward Taiwan.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3, where moderate to significant life-threatening winds are expected, is still in effect in various areas, including Ilocos Sur, the northern and central portions of La Union, and the northwestern portion of Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2, where minor to moderate life-threatening winds may be experienced, is raised in Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, the rest of La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including the Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including the Lubang Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan including the Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the northern and western portions of Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands.

It is likewise in effect in Aklan, Capiz, and the northern and central portions of Antique including the Caluya Islands, where minimal to minor life-threatening winds are expected.

PAGASA also issued a heavy rainfall warning for almost all provinces in Luzon, from Batanes to Ilocos Norte, where up to 200 millimeters of rain is expected.

At this level of rainfall, numerous flooding events are likely in urbanized and flood-prone areas. — Edg Adrian A. Eva