A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded offshore near Negros Occidental on Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In an advisory, PHIVOLCS said the tremor’s epicenter was located about 51 kilometers northwest of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, at 8:04 a.m.

It also said that the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in several areas, with Intensity II recorded in Iloilo City and Intensity I in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

State volcanologists said damage and aftershocks are not expected following the earthquake. — Edg Adrian A. Eva