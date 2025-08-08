LG drops latest AI-powered xboom lineup, in collaboration with will.i.am

1 of 2

SOUTH KOREAN tech brand LG has officially launched its latest audio lineup, xboom, which features artificial intelligence (AI) smart sound, with nine-time Grammy winner will.i.am steering its creative direction.

Xboom officially dropped its first beat on Tuesday. In the lineup are the LG xboom Stage 301, LG xboom Bounce, LG xboom Grab, and LG xboom Buds.

“The lineup is meticulously tuned by will.i.am, the experiential architect of LGX booth AI, to deliver richer, warmer, and an unparalleled immersive listening experience,” Mildred Bugay, LG Philippines product manager, said during the launch.

“This is a kiss of a deep blend of cutting-edge technology and vibrant pop culture, elevating the entire audio experience,” she added.

The speakers feature AI Sound, which allows them to adjust their settings based on the song’s genre and the environment where it is played.

Similarly, its AI Lighting feature can also detect the mood of the song and match it with lighting effects.

The biggest of the speakers is the LG xboom Stage 301, which features a 6.5-inch woofer and 2.5-inch midranges. The speaker is expected to deliver immersive sound, filling the room with deep bass and wide stereo clarity.

LG said it has a battery life of 12 hours of playtime, and it also has an IPX4 rating for water resistance and a dedicated LG ThinQ app for sound controls.

For a more portable design, the LG xboom Bounce offers deep bass and dynamic sound, boosted by dual passive radiators and twin dome tweeters.

Uninterrupted playtime is also expected from the speaker, with its 30-hour battery life — the longest among the bunch. It is also equipped with a military-grade IP67 rating for water and dust protection, according to LG.

For handheld speaker enthusiasts, the LG xboom Grab could be a choice. The speaker is distinct for its crisp, dynamic sound, delivered through its small yet high-performing 16mm dome tweeter. It is also protected by the military-grade IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and offers up to 20 hours of playtime.

For the true wireless earphones, the lineup has the LG xboom Buds, which are expected to deliver rich and crisp sound powered by the brand’s latest technology. Much like its big brothers, the buds are also powered by AI and feature advanced noise cancellation, even for their microphones.

The latest xboom lineup is now available on LG Philippines’ official website. — Edg Adrian A. Eva