Philippine lawmakers are being urged to pass a measure that will protect children against the marketing of unhealthy foods to curb the rising cases of obesity among the age group, according to the National Nutrition Council (NNC) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the NNC said the proposed Healthy Food Environment bill will help protect children from “aggressive marketing” of foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, and require front-of-pack labels.

“Obesity is not a failure of individuals—it is often a failure of systems. We must transform our food environments, strengthen our policies, and work together to ensure that healthy choices become the easiest choices for every Filipino,” Rosalina U. Bascao, officer-in-charge Executive Director IV of the NNC, said in a statement.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 99% of social media marketing posts from the country’s top 20 most popular food products and brands were deemed unhealthy based on World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The study analyzed 1,035 social media posts and videos from these brands across major social media platforms. It also found that unhealthy foods are heavily marketed as fun, tasty, family-oriented, and even healthy or nutritious.

As these unhealthy foods are heavily marketed, the NNC said that diets have shifted toward ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, making it harder for families to choose healthier options and contributing to rising obesity.

The NNC said that the number of overweight and obese children continues to rise. Around 12.9% of school-age children are classified as overweight or obese, while the rate among adolescents is at 12.5%.

With the proposed Healthy Food Environment bill, the NNC said that food marketing safeguards for children will be established to help families make healthier choices.

At least 20 versions of the bill have been filed in the House of Representatives.

One of these is House Bill No. 7777, filed on Feb. 11 by Quezon City 1st District Representative Juan Carlos “Arjo” C. Atayde, which proposes that the Department of Health (DOH) develop a nutrient profile model to categorize food based on its nutrient composition and level of processing.

The measure also mandates the DOH to regulate both the exposure of children to and the persuasive power of marketing for unhealthy food, ensuring that products identified as unhealthy are prohibited from being marketed to minors.

Under the bill, these products must also carry a mandatory front-of-pack nutritional label, while child-directed marketing techniques, such as the use of cartoons, is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, Iloilo 1st District Representative and Deputy Speaker Janette L. Garin earlier recommended integrating lessons on misleading food marketing into the curriculum, citing its role in contributing to obesity.

She told BusinessWorld that this may be done through legislation or through the oversight powers of the House of Representatives.

“We have to start orienting parents and teachers because that is where it begins. We have to let them know what they are feeding their children or what they themselves are eating,” Ms. Garin said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva