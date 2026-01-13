The low-pressure area (LPA) with a medium potential to develop into Tropical Depression Ada has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is likely to bring rains to parts of the Visayas in the next few days, according to the state weather bureau on Tuesday.

The LPA entered the PAR at 2:00 p.m. and was located 1,000 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao, moving generally northwest, PAGASA said in a 5:00 p.m. advisory.

It is likely to develop into Tropical Depression Ada as early as Wednesday afternoon, but most likely by Thursday.

The trough of the LPA will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over several areas, including the Davao Region and CARAGA, according to PAGASA’s separate 24-hour forecast issued at 4:00 p.m.

It is also expected to affect areas of Northern Mindanao, Sarangani, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

PAGASA cautioned residents in affected areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

By Friday and Saturday, the potential Tropical Depression Ada is expected to make its closest approach to land near Eastern Visayas, likely affecting the area as well as CARAGA.

“Our skies will become cloudy, and the chance of rainfall is high,” John A. Manalo, PAGASA weather specialist, said during the 5:00 p.m. advisory in Filipino.

“Friday and Saturday will again be the crucial period when this low-pressure area will be closest to land, potentially becoming a tropical storm over our area.”

He added that clouds associated with the prevailing shearline and northeast monsoon will exacerbate the effects of the potential tropical depression.

Meanwhile, in the Bicol Region, where Mayon Volcano is located and is currently under Alert Level 3 due to heightened unrest, PAGASA said the region will also experience rains on Friday due to Ada.

State volcanologists earlier warned of possible lahar events during heavy rains amid the ongoing unrest at Mayon. Residents were also cautioned to avoid river systems, as lahar can be scalding hot.

Areas of Metro Manila and Baguio City are expected to have a low chance of rain from Thursday to Saturday.

Ada will be the country’s first tropical cyclone of 2026.

The Philippines averages 20 tropical cyclones per year, with 23 recorded last year. — Edg Adrian A. Eva