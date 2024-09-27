Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Flooding seems to have become a part of life for many of our fellow citizens in various areas of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Despite the country having spent trillions on numerous flood management projects, Filipinos still suffer the seemingly endless flooding problem, as pointed out by several senators during a hearing after the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina.

With this pressing issue, I will be speaking with Mr. Felino “Jun” A. Palafox, Jr., a renowned Filipino urban planner and architect.

In this B-Side episode, Mr. Palafox explains the primary factors behind Metro Manila’s flooding problem and his recommendations to resolve it.

Read: https://www.bworldonline.com/special-reports/2024/09/09/619451/15-years-after-ondoy-flood-safety-still-out-of-reach/

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Audio editing by Jayson John D. Mariñas

