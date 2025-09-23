By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

Malacañang and several local governments across Luzon suspended classes and government work on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa, locally named Nando, unleashed torrential rains and destructive winds.

Nando had left the Philippine area of responsibility just as a low-pressure area outside it has developed into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

The presidential palace said classes at all levels and work in government offices were suspended in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, while class suspensions were declared in Abra, Apayao, Batanes, Benguet, Cagayan and La Union.

Local governments in Metro Manila also suspended classes at all levels as early as Monday covering Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Pateros, Quezon, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela.

In Northern Luzon, classes at all levels were called off in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and parts of Pangasinan. Batanes, Cagayan and Isabela.

Class suspensions extended to major Calabarzon areas including Cavite, parts of Batangas, Laguna and Rizal, affecting key cities such as Antipolo, Calaca, and Lipa.

In Central Luzon, suspensions were declared in Bataan, several areas in Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, and Nueva Ecija. In the Cordillera Administrative Region, Abra, Apayao, Benguet and Mountain Province also canceled classes.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Nando’s center was spotted 340 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan province and was moving west at 20 kph with sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph.

Despite its exit, Ragasa was still expected to bring storm-to-gale-force winds across Northern Luzon, while enhancing the southwest monsoon that will bring heavy to torrential rains over the western sections of the country.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said 24,788 people from 7,922 families had been evacuated across Northern and Central Luzon as of Tuesday morning.