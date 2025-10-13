Gifting and rewards provider Pluxee, formerly known as Sodexo, is offering corporate clients freebies for a certain purchase amount and free deliveries ahead of the Christmas rush.

“It’s been an honor to continue on the legacy that Pluxee Philippines has built over decades of trusted partnerships, enabling us to touch the lives of millions of Filipinos,” Niral Damani, Pluxee’s new country managing director, said in a statement.

Pluxee said that existing corporate clients can get P1,000 worth of free Pluxee gifts for every P200,000 order, and P5,000 worth of free Pluxee gifts for every P1 million order.

It also said that both new and existing customers can avail of free nationwide delivery for orders above P100,000 worth of Pluxee Gift Cards, as well as discounts of up to 8% on bulk orders of seasonal gift codes for Purefoods ham, Robinsons Supermarket or Easymart Christmas baskets, and Selecta Ice Cream.

Meanwhile, its e-commerce counterpart, shop.pluxee.ph, also kicked off digital vouchers for Christmas hams and Selecta Ice Cream, available from October 1 to December 31.

Pluxee said individual customers who buy at least P12,000 worth of gift codes will receive a free Purefoods Jamon de Bola code, while business accounts can get the same reward for a minimum of P20,000 purchase.

Exclusive perks also await Pluxee Gift and SM Gift users, such as free upgrades at Figaro Coffee, freebies at Angel’s Pizza and Tien Ma’s, and discounts at Miniso and Crocs. — Edg Adrian A. Eva