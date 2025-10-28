TWENTY-THREE accredited Philippine sellers secured 842 business appointments, generating P600 million in sales leads during a three-day trade event in Singapore, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) said.

The Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB) Asia 2025, held from Oct. 15-17, gathered more than 18,000 attendees and more than 1,500 quality buyers, the TPB said in a media release on Tuesday.

The board said the Philippine delegation, which included destination management companies, hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel & tours operators, forged partnerships and drew steady traffic from buyers in the leisure, corporate, and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sectors.

“The continued interest in Philippine tourism’s offerings at ITB Asia 2025 is a reflection of the growing demand for authentic and unique experiences that meet travel expectations,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

“By engaging with highly diverse tourism players, TPB continues to build momentum and strengthen partnerships across global markets.” — CAT