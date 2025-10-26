THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has rolled out 100 Starlink units in the Masbate province to restore internet connection, following the impact of recent typhoons.

In a statement over the weekend, the DICT said 100 priority locations across the province were identified for the strategic installation of Starlink units.

These sites include government offices, barangay halls, healthcare facilities, and response units crucial to disaster coordination, emergency communication, and public service delivery, it said.

The units donated by satellite-based internet provider SpaceX. Installation began on Oct. 15, DICT said.

As of Oct. 24, DICT noted that 48 Starlink units have been installed and activated.

“These terminals will provide high-speed, low-latency internet enabling real-time communication and coordination during emergencies,” the department said

The rollout forms part of the DICT’s push to empower geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) through stronger connectivity.

“Through this collaboration between DICT, SpaceX, and local government partners, Masbate moves closer to achieving resilient, inclusive, and digitally connected communities,” the department said.

About 44,536 families were affected by Typhoon Opong (international name: Bualoi) last month, Masbate Governor Richard Kho said.

Over 19 local government units reported power interruptions due to incidents of flooding and soil erosion. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz