THE PHILIPPINE Embassy in Washington on Wednesday said that it is working with relevant agencies after Filipino seafarers were denied entry at US ports in recent months.

The embassy said in a statement it has engaged with concerned agencies, including the US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security, on the reported denial of entry encountered by Filipino seafarers at US ports of entry in recent months.

“It has been informed that the denial of entry for the concerned seafarers was done in accordance with existing US laws, regulations and policies,” the embassy said.

The Philippine Embassy said that Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will handle the assistance of affected seafarers, particularly in terms of finding new employment.

“The DMW has previously stated its readiness to provide assistance to affected seafarers,” it said.

During a Senate hearing in August, Filipino seafarers noted that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents boarded their ship to inspect for potential child pornography materials.

The crew members said that they were still denied entry even though there were no pornographic materials found in their mobile phones. Some were reportedly detained by ICE agents before being deported. — Adrian H. Halili