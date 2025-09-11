GEN Z Filipinos want leaders who are transparent, effective, and free from “trapo” politics, according to the WR Numero’s inaugural Filipino Perspectives Digest.

“For Filipino Gen Zs, good leadership isn’t about charisma or popularity. It’s about allocating resources honestly and effectively, putting the public’s welfare above personal gain,” WR Numero said in a statement.

The Digest is a companion to the firm’s Philippine Public Opinion Monitor, which draws insights from six focus group discussions with 46 participants aged 18 to 25 across different regions.

Participants said corruption, inefficiency, and political infighting directly block access to quality education, healthcare, and social services.

They stressed the need to fix schools, pay teachers fairly, and fund hospitals properly.

Views on political dynasties were split, with some rejecting them outright and others saying continuity can benefit communities if families have proven service.

“We need people… other than political dynasties. It really needs to be erased,” said a 21-year-old male participant from Camarines Sur.

Respondents agreed almost universally that celebrities and influencers have no place in government, saying popularity cannot replace competence or genuine commitment.

Many also called for unity in leadership, pointing to the rift between President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio as a symbol of dysfunction.

“They [should not be] fighting with each other. My ideal vice-president and president give more focus and give importance to youth issues and teachers as well,” a female participant from Metro Manila said.

Inclusion also mattered, with calls for LGBTQIA+ rights and, in the Bangsamoro region, for stronger interfaith understanding between Muslims and Christians.

Some in the Bangsamoro added that clearer separation of communities may be needed to ensure freedom of religion and practice.

“Across regions and perspectives, one thread was clear: Filipino Gen Zs are ready to imagine a new kind of politics — one built on service, unity and inclusion, not power and privilege,” WR Numero said. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking