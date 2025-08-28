A SANDIGANBAYAN Associate Justice was elected as the Vice-President (VP) of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) until 2027.

Anti-graft magistrate Maria Theresa V. Mendoza-Arcega was appointed through an online meeting and election attended by the Board of Officers and Directors of the IAWJ on Aug. 27, according to the Philippine Supreme Court’s social media page.

Also, in the board of the IAWJ is Supreme Court Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh sitting as the President-Elect, who was elected last April 8. She was the first Filipino High Court justice named in the role.

The IAWJ represents over 10,400 judges in 143 countries. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana