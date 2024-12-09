THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reminded the government to uphold the United Nations (UN) Bangkok Rules as the country anticipates the return of Mary Jane F. Veloso, who has spent the last decade in an Indonesian prison for drug trafficking.

The Bangkok Rules, or the UN Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders, sought to protect and uphold the dignity of women from their incarceration up to their reintegration, according to the UN.

“This is to ensure that all efforts needed for constitutional actionable steps towards the reformation and possible reintegration of Veloso and the rest of the PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) to mainstream society are actualized,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The commission welcomed her expected return, and lauded President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), noting that “promoting and protecting the dignity of every Filipino will always include our migrant workers, parallel to our foreign policy which also prioritizes the welfare of Filipinos overseas.”

The Filipino overseas worker was sentenced to death in October 2010 and was granted a stay of execution in April 2015. Ms. Veloso, who was caught smuggling 2.6 kilograms of heroin hidden in the lining of a suitcase, was a victim of human trafficking, according to her lawyers.

On Nov. 19, Mr. Marcos and the DFA said the government reached an agreement with its Indonesian counterparts on Ms. Veloso’s return to the Philippines to serve her remaining sentence.

Justice spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV on Monday said it seems Ms. Veloso’s return gives the Philippines legal and physical custody.

“We think from the actuation and practical agreement signed between the PH government and Indonesian government, there seem to be no conditions imposed…It is up to us to decide on whether or not there should be other steps taken,” he told reporters in mixed English and Filipino.

“Before we thought that legal custody was in Indonesia, it was only physical custody for us, but it seems right now, both legal and physical custody are now with the Philippines,” he added, noting they are eyeing Ms. Veloso’s return to Manila before Christmas.

Indonesia and the Philippines last week signed an agreement on the repatriation of a Philippine woman who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking, an Indonesian government minister said.

Indonesia’s senior minister for law and human rights affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra and Philippines Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez signed the agreement for the repatriation of Ms. Veloso.

Mr. Yusril noted in a Reuters report that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto instructed to have Ms. Veloso’s case resolved before Christmas, if possible, and have her transferred likely around Dec. 20.

Mr. Yusril said the Philippines agreed on several terms proposed by Indonesia, including respecting the Indonesian court’s sentencing of Ms. Veloso and her status as prisoner in Indonesia.

Indonesia would respect any decision made by the Philippines, including if she was given clemency.

She will be banned from returning to Indonesia, Mr. Yusril added.

Indonesia also said that the agreement was “reciprocal.”

Mr. Yusril said that Philippines had told Indonesia that it would change Ms. Veloso’s death sentence to life imprisonment. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana with Reuters