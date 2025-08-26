THE House of Representatives said on Tuesday that existing guidelines for civil society participation in budget briefing remain open to revision, following criticism from advocacy groups over limited access.

Lawmakers are open to establishing an institutional framework allowing budget watchdogs to participate more comprehensively during budget talks, House Spokeswoman Priscilla Marie T. Abante said, adding that this year’s guidelines are part of a “deeper reform agenda” to make the budget process transparent.

“This year’s guidelines are interim, designed to fit within the constitutional and operational limits of the 2026 budget calendar,” she said in a statement. “We are navigating strict timelines, complex logistics and the need to integrate a new system of public participation into a highly structured legislative process.”

The House is pushing for a more transparent budget process following criticism of this year’s spending plan, which was marred by allegations of budget diversions through pork barrel insertions.

Budget watchdogs last week said they felt their role in budget proceedings is limited after the House bounded their participation as observers in the chamber’s deliberations on the proposed 2026 spending plan.

“We urge our partners in civil society to continue engaging, continue critiquing, but most importantly, continue participating,” said Ms. Abante. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio