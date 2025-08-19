THE SENATE blue ribbon committee on Tuesday summoned contractors who failed to attend its inquiry into the alleged misuse of billions of pesos in flood control funds.

At the hearing, Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa moved to compel the presence of the absentee contractors after noting that only seven of the 15 invited companies were represented.

“May I move for the issuance of subpoena to those absent resource persons, particularly those contractors, to require them to be present in the next hearing?” he asked. Committee Chairman Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta immediately approved the motion after no senator objected.

The investigation centers on flood control projects that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. flagged in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July, when he ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to pursue those behind stalled or anomalous projects.

Since 2022, about P544 billion in public funds have been allocated for flood control nationwide, with about P100 billion cornered by the top 15 contractors named by Mr. Marcos.

Senator Erwin T. Tulfo criticized the absence of several contractors, saying they must present valid explanations when summoned.

“It’s like our committee is being fooled — that they were sick, on vacation, or had a prior schedule,” he said at the hearing. “What is more important, prior commitments or this investigation? Because we’re talking about P544 billion. That is not small change.”

Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said his agency is probing the existence of “ghost” projects in Bulacan province after reports raised by Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Ejercito Estrada.

“In all honesty, I think so… This is the information that we have received,” Mr. Bonoan said when pressed about ghost projects in Calumpit, Malolos and Hagonoy towns.

He added that the agency is reviewing the actions of its district offices for approving questionable projects.

“There are district offices that we are trying to continue the validation of some of the projects,” he said, noting that the contractor involved had been ordered to submit financial and physical reports within a week.

In his SONA before Congress, Mr. Marcos warned of criminal charges against people found guilty of corruption in infrastructure spending, citing failed flood control projects during recent storms.

He also ordered inspections to ensure the government’s flood-mitigation programs deliver results amid worsening monsoon rains and cyclones. — Adrian H. Halili