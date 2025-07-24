As Severe Tropical Storm Emong maintains its strength, some areas of Pangasinan and La Union were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its latest 8:00 am bulletin, PAGASA raised Wind Signal No. 3 over the northern part of Pangasinan, including the towns of Anda, Bolinao, and Bani, as well as the western portion of La Union, covering Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, the City of San Fernando, Bauang, and Caba.

At this wind signal, wind speeds ranging from 89 km/h to 117 km/h are expected within 18 hours, potentially unroofing or destroying most houses made of light materials such as nipa and cogon.

PAGASA has placed several parts of Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2. This includes Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the remaining areas of La Union, and the western part of Apayao, particularly the towns of Conner, Kabugao, and Calanasan.

Signal No. 2 is likewise in effect across the provinces of Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, and the central portion of Pangasinan, which covers Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Alaminos City, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Lingayen, Binmaley, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian, and San Jacinto.

Also included are Kayapa and Santa Fe in western Nueva Vizcaya. These areas under Signal No. 2 may experience winds between 39 and 61 km/h, which could cause minor damage to structures made of light materials.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, as well as the western and central portions of Isabela. Covered municipalities include Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Ramon, Cordon, Burgos, Cabatuan, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Gamu, Luna, Maconacon, Alicia, San Mariano, Naguilian, San Guillermo, Cauayan City, Echague, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, Santiago City, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, Divilacan, San Isidro, and Jones.

Signal No. 1 also applies to the remaining parts of Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, and Pangasinan, along with the northern and central areas of Zambales—including Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, and Cabangan.

Tarlac province and the western and central portions of Nueva Ecija are also affected. In Nueva Ecija, this covers Carranglan, Lupao, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Bongabon, and Laur.

At Wind Signal No. 1, wind speeds of 39 to 61 km/h are expected within at least 36 hours, potentially causing slight damage to houses made of very light materials.

PAGASA is advising residents in coastal areas to take precautions due to expected large waves.

Severe Tropical Storm Emong is also forecast to continue intensifying over the next 24 hours, which may lead to a possible upgrade of tropical cyclone wind signals. – Edg Adrian A. Eva